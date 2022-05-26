First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 13.37% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $15,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MMLG stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.68. 36 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,279. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

