First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,060 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $16,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

