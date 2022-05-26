First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FYT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,186. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

Get First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FYT. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.