First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) Shares Down 1%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.82 and last traded at $46.77. 13,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 38,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.