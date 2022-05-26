Flamingo (FLM) Price Tops $0.0943

Flamingo (FLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $29.44 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 188.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,512.27 or 1.40249380 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 594.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00497464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031488 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

