Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Down 10%

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) shares traded down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 285,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 438,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market cap of C$24.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.
Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)
