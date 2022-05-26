Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Trading Up 3.9%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. 887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 164,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on FHTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foghorn Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $495.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.13.

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 2,124.94%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

