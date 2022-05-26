ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.45–$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.92 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of NYSE FORG traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 367,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,985. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ForgeRock by 87.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 454,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth about $2,994,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,173,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

