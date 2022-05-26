Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $670.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $670.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $675.81 million and the lowest is $666.08 million. Formula One Group reported sales of $501.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Formula One Group.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $62.54. 25,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.23. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average is $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,990,000 after acquiring an additional 196,954 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

