Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.48 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

FORR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.01. 34,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,976. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $962.86 million, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Forrester Research by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 267.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

