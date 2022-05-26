Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Marriott International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.30.

Marriott International stock opened at $159.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.14. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.