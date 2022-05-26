Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

