Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $74.39

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.39 and last traded at $75.25, with a volume of 4592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,265,000 after acquiring an additional 126,960 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,527,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.