Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
NASDAQ FRHC opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.43. Freedom has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.
