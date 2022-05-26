Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ FRHC opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.43. Freedom has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom in the third quarter worth $904,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 364.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 26,720 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Freedom by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

