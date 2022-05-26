Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.11

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.11 and last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 24 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46.
Freedom Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRHC)
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.
