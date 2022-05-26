FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stake Boosted by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,160 shares during the quarter. FreightCar America makes up 1.5% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 4.21% of FreightCar America worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in FreightCar America by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 407,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 222,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FreightCar America by 3,303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 296,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FreightCar America by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FreightCar America by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil purchased 47,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $174,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 127,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Meyer bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,487.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 81,940 shares of company stock valued at $299,511. Corporate insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RAIL. StockNews.com cut FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

RAIL traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 78,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.23.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

