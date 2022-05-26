FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FTC Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut FTC Solar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.77.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 28,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $145,798.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 50,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $333,316.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 783,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,065.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

