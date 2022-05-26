FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.24-$4.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.45 billion-$23.45 billion.

FUJIY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.94. 20,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. FUJIFILM has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $91.87.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

