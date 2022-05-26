Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Fukuoka Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41.

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, and domestic and foreign exchange services. The Others division provides guarantees, business revitalization support, receivable management, and collection services.

