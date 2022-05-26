Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 83,948 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 101,289 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,450,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,610,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $2,307,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

