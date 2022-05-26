Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA lowered shares of Futu from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Futu from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.68.

FUTU stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Futu has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $181.44. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Futu will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Futu by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 44,056 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Futu by 769.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth $4,233,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

