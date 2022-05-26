Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT) Short Interest Up 946.2% in May

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 946.2% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ FHLT remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Thursday. Future Health ESG has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92.

Get Future Health ESG alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Future Health ESG by 25.6% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the smart health technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future Health ESG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Health ESG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.