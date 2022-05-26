G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Down to $17.20

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.20, but opened at $16.44. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $822.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.55.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is 98.88%.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

