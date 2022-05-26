G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.97). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($3.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.75% and a negative net margin of 708.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 529,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 335,635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 244,445 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 166,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

GTHX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.74. 588,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,277. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.03.

About G1 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.