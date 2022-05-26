Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 107,700 Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 107,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000.
Shares of CTGO stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01.
