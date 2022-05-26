Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 107,700 Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 107,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000.

Shares of CTGO stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 200,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims located north and northwest of the Tetlin Lease.

