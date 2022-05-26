Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.19% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,666,000 after buying an additional 42,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 378.97% and a return on equity of 1.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Christopher E. French bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $201,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,251.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

