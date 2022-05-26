Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Gaia stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.59. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the period. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Gaia by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

