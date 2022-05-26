Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 1,000 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.07% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

NYSE BHLB opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

