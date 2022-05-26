Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 2.88. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

