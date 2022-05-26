Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 5,045 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 918,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after purchasing an additional 23,294 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNTV. TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.

Shares of MNTV opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

