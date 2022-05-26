Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys New Shares in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after purchasing an additional 744,726 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth $114,183,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,287,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 217,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,783,000 after acquiring an additional 71,955 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.92 on Thursday. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

