Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 98.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

FHN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.