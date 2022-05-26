Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 328.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 60,585 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 42.4% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOMD opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

