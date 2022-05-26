Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,008 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,513,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 55,950 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 177,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,035,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after buying an additional 37,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $352.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.26 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $230,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

