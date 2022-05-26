Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,310,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215,378 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 4.23% of Team worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Team by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 268,029 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Team by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 687,632 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Caliel bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 72,800 shares of company stock worth $109,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $47.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 122.97% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $218.58 million during the quarter.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

