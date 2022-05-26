Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,247,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,286,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

In other IonQ news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

