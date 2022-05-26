Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.61

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 9505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

GCI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gannett from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $826.54 million during the quarter. Gannett had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 19.60%.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 70,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Jeffry Louis sold 7,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $27,678.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 347,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCI. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 149.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

