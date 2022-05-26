Gas Price Hits $2.69 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Gas has a market capitalization of $27.29 million and $9.97 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00009115 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 190.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,446.60 or 1.40186840 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00025650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 505.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00502315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031698 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

