Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Rating) fell 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. 52,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 155,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$32.24 million and a P/E ratio of -170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Gatekeeper Systems alerts:

About Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gatekeeper Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatekeeper Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.