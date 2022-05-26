Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Rating) fell 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. 52,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 155,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$32.24 million and a P/E ratio of -170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
About Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI)
