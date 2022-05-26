Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $211.68

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.68 ($2.66) and traded as low as GBX 207.96 ($2.62). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 212 ($2.67), with a volume of 69,727 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 212.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £270.29 million and a PE ratio of 18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

