GCN Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $35,315.78 and approximately $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016777 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00220057 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006507 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000633 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

