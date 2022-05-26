GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48.16

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.16 and traded as low as C$42.69. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$43.35, with a volume of 11,644 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.37.

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$433.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$432.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christian Marcoux acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$55.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,120. Also, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,158 shares in the company, valued at C$20,474,532.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

