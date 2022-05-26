Geeq Achieves Market Cap of $4.30 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $181,101.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Geeq has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Geeq

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,288,890 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

