Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GMDMF stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Gem Diamonds has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.05.
About Gem Diamonds (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gem Diamonds (GMDMF)
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.