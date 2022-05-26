Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GMDMF stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Gem Diamonds has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.05.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

