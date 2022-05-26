Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.33

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.33 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 16.30 ($0.21). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 15.95 ($0.20), with a volume of 237,134 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.11 million and a PE ratio of 4.98.

Get Gemfields Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. Gemfields Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.