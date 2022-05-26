Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.04.

GMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Gemini Therapeutics news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 191,769 shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $291,488.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMTX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 12,827.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,651. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.73. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

