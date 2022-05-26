General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $74.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,091,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.78. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

