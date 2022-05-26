Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,772 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.90% of Packaging Co. of America worth $245,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,854 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $165,196,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after purchasing an additional 514,803 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PKG opened at $153.34 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

