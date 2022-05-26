Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 189,396 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $233,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Leidos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $102.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,065 shares of company stock worth $6,659,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

