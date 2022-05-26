Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,790,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,483 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.16% of Marathon Oil worth $275,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,290,067 shares of company stock valued at $32,798,479 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRO. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.